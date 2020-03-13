WATCH: Pelosi repeatedly struggles to say ‘epidemiology’

Oh Nance, that’s not why you don’t want to use that word. Say it slow “epidemiology” pic.twitter.com/jQK0IuRpmr — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) March 12, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to reassure Americans that Democrats are on stop of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — she just had trouble saying it.

During her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi on two different occasions tried to say “epidemiology,” and in Porky Pig fashion, just switched to a different word. – READ MORE

