WATCH: Pelosi repeatedly struggles to say ‘epidemiology’

Share:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to reassure Americans that Democrats are on stop of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — she just had trouble saying it.

During her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi on two different occasions tried to say “epidemiology,” and in Porky Pig fashion, just switched to a different word. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.