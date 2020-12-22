WATCH: Pelosi Repeatedly Refuses To Answer CNN About Why She Rejected Bigger Stimulus Bill Before Election

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly refused to answer a question from a CNN reporter on Sunday about why she decided to accept a smaller stimulus package now, which she claimed was not nearly enough, after she refused to accept a much larger deal from the Trump administration prior to the election.

“Pelosi wouldn’t answer my question about why the $900 billion deal is more acceptable to her than the $1.8 trillion offer Mnuchin made to her this fall,” CNN’s Manu Raju said. “Pelosi wouldn’t call on me at the press conference, which is becoming a pattern, even though just five reporters were there. She left the press conference as I asked her the question. And she ignored my question in the hallway as well.”

Pelosi said “nothing was better than something” and has openly admitted her delay was about impacting the Presidential election. There is one person responsible for this delay, and she’s proud of it. Shocking to see reporters try to give her cover. pic.twitter.com/rnry5U3lra — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 20, 2020

“Asked again in the hallways why this proposal is more acceptable than the Mnuchin plan, Pelosi didn’t respond. But Schumer, who was walking with her in the hallway, said: ‘Ask Mitch McConnell,’” Raju continued. “It’s true that McConnell and Senate Republicans objected to Mnuchin’s $1.8 trillion plan, but so did Pelosi, who said in October: ‘This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back.’”- READ MORE

