Politics TV
WATCH: Pelosi Gets Defensive When Heckled At Town Hall About Her Net Worth
Nancy Pelosi Heckled At Town Hall While Criticizing Tax Reform: “How Much Are You Worth, Nancy?”
She replies: “We’re not talking about that.” pic.twitter.com/mF6ycp8Tg2
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2018
On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi got defensive during a town hall in Arizona when she was heckled by a person in the crowd over her net worth as she mentioned American families who are struggling with poverty.
Speaking on the GOP tax cuts, Pelosi said that the national budget should be a statement of America’s national values as she tried to claim that the tax cuts went against America’s values.
“These are kitchen table issues for America’s families,” the California Democrat said. “Most people are not in deadening poverty, but some are. But most people have to struggle to make ends meet.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi got defensive during a town hall in Arizona when she was heckled by a person in the crowd over her net worth as she mentioned American families who are struggling with poverty.