WATCH: Pelosi Gets Defensive When Heckled At Town Hall About Her Net Worth

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi got defensive during a town hall in Arizona when she was heckled by a person in the crowd over her net worth as she mentioned American families who are struggling with poverty.

Speaking on the GOP tax cuts, Pelosi said that the national budget should be a statement of America’s national values as she tried to claim that the tax cuts went against America’s values.

“These are kitchen table issues for America’s families,” the California Democrat said. “Most people are not in deadening poverty, but some are. But most people have to struggle to make ends meet.” – READ MORE

