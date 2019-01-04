 

WATCH: Pelosi Gets Confused On Hot Mic During First Speech To Congress

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got confused during her first speech to Congress as House Speaker on Thursday, admitting that she may have skipped over pages of her prepared remarks and she wasn’t sure what happened.

“As we take the oath of office today, we accept responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced,” Pelosi said.

During a moment of applause at the end of her speech, Pelosi said on a hot mic: “I think I skipped a couple pages. I’m not sure.”- READ MORE

