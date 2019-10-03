WATCH: Pelosi Flat-Out Lies; Claims Schiff Used ‘Trump’s Own Words’ In Fabricated Ukraine Call ‘Parody’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lied on Wednesday when she told ABC News‘s George Stephanopoulos that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “was using the president’s own words” when he read a fabricated account of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky during a hearing last week with the acting director of national intelligence.

Stephanopoulos pushed back, telling Pelosi “Well those weren’t the president’s words, it was an interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying he made this up,” to which Pelosi replied “He did not make it up.”

Okay what Twilight zone have I entered because this is 2x in one week where @GStephanopoulos called out a Democrat for lying. Here he asks Pelosi about Schiff lying about what’s said in the transcript and correcting her when she says it was Trump’s words. pic.twitter.com/8YrhRNCPJ6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 3, 2019

To be clear, Nancy Pelosi doesn’t appear to have a full grasp on what she’s impeaching Trump over .

Schiff compared Trump’s call with Zelensky as a “classic organized crime shakedown” in his opening remarks last week. “Shorn of its rambling character and in not so many words, this is the essence of what the president communicates,” Schiff added, before launching into his fabricated ‘parody’ of the call. – READ MORE