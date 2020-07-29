WATCH: Pelosi Falsely Suggests She Never Called Federal Officers ‘Stormtroopers’, Appears To Mock Barr’s Weight

.@SpeakerPelosi tries clarifying that she said federal police “acted like” stormtroopers but weren’t literally “stormtroopers” pic.twitter.com/Jiq7dqSYFf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) falsely suggested during an interview on Tuesday afternoon that she never called federal law enforcement officials “stormtroopers” and claimed that she said that they “acted like stormtroopers,” which is not what she said.

Pelosi appeared on MSNBC's "The Beat" with host Ari Melber where she was asked about the following exchange from Attorney General William Barr's testimony in front of Congress today

