WATCH: Pelosi Comes Unglued When CNN Presses Her On Stimulus Bill

On Tuesday, appearing on CNN with host Wolf Blitzer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi furiously and hysterically accused Blitzer and some of his colleagues of being “apologists for the Republican position” after Blitzer repeatedly asked her why she would not get together with President Trump to make a deal for a coronavirus stimulus bill.

Blitzer pointed out that Pelosi wrote to House Democrats that “the president only wants his name on a check to go out before election day and for the market to go up,” then asked Pelosi, “Is that what this is all about? To not allow the president to take credit that there’s a deal that will help millions of Americans right now?” Pelosi answered, “I don’t care about that. He’s not that important. But let me say this, with all due respect, you really don’t know what you are talking about.”

Blitzer said of Americans, “They really need the money right now, and even members of your own caucus, Madame Speaker, wanted to accept this deal. 1.8 trillion dollars; Congressman Ro Khanna, a man you know well, I assume you admire him, he’s a Democrat, and he just said this, he said, ‘People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice the Obama stimulus — make a deal & put the ball in the McConnell court.’ So what do you say to Ro Khanna?” – READ MORE

