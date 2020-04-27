WATCH: Pelosi Claims China Travel Ban Didn’t Go Far Enough

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Sunday claimed that President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions on China did not do enough to prevent people from traveling to the United States.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Pelosi if she believed travel restrictions on China were appropriate, noting Joe Biden’s recent endorsement of the ban.

Pelosi did not say whether she supported the restrictions but claimed the ban wasn’t a “great moment” because it still allowed some people to travel from China to the United States.

“If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door,” Pelosi said during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union. – READ MORE

