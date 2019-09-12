WATCH: Parkland father exposes how killer was enabled by Obama’s school-leniency policies

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was a victim of the Parkland massacre that left 17 dead, is on a mission to make sure other parents are aware of what failed in Broward County so that future school tragedies might be prevented.

The mourning father has written a book spelling out the countless red flags school officials and law enforcement were handed regarding the deranged murderer who took the lives of so many innocent victims, including Meadow — and says policies implemented by President Barack Obama prevented the reporting of an abundance of evidence that could have been used to stop his daughter’s killer.

Pollack and the co-author of his book, “Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students,” provided an excerpt published recently by the New York Post, giving a chilling account of records detailing the classroom behavior of the accused Parkland murderer, Nikolas Cruz.

The piece goes through a litany of events which — although apparently disturbing enough for Cruz's teachers to report in their notes — were either never reported to or dismissed by proper authorities. One noteworthy example was that Cruz's psychiatrist insisted her patient should not be admitted in to JROTC citing "the safety of others/himself," but he was nonetheless enrolled in the program and "literally" given "an air gun, shaped like an AR-15, and practice shooting."