WATCH: PA crowd chants ‘CNN sucks!’ as Trump slams ‘fake as hell’ network
President Trump tore into “fake as hell CNN” tonight as he campaigned in Pennsylvania for a special election congressional candidate.
Trump: “Fake as hell CNN. The worst. So fake. Fake news. Their ratings are lousy.” pic.twitter.com/gJpqG0O5RX
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018
“Fake as hell CNN. The worst. So fake. Fake news,” Trump said as the crowd began to chant “CNN sucks!” repeatedly. – READ MORE
