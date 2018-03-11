WATCH: PA crowd chants ‘CNN sucks!’ as Trump slams ‘fake as hell’ network

President Trump tore into “fake as hell CNN” tonight as he campaigned in Pennsylvania for a special election congressional candidate.

Trump: “Fake as hell CNN. The worst. So fake. Fake news. Their ratings are lousy.” pic.twitter.com/gJpqG0O5RX — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 11, 2018

“Fake as hell CNN. The worst. So fake. Fake news,” Trump said as the crowd began to chant “CNN sucks!” repeatedly. – READ MORE

