Kicking off Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate hosted by CNN, presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) refused to hold his hand over his heart during the playing of our national anthem. He was the only candidate on stage to do so.

One of these is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/CqFJBLrkrI — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 31, 2019

.@RepTimRyan does not put his hand over his heart during the National Anthem before tonight's #DemDebatehttps://t.co/QPrGh6lgl7 pic.twitter.com/zDz6ftZaS1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 31, 2019

Politicos online called out the Democrat for his apparent anthem snub.

"Tim Ryan can't be bothered to put his hand over his heart for the Star-Spangled Banner?" remarked The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles.