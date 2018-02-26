WATCH: Omarosa Equates Leaving White House Admin to Being Freed From a Plantation

Former White House official Omarosa Manigault equated her leaving President Donald Trump’s administration with being freed from a plantation.

Manigault largely used her time on CBS’ “Big Brother” to dish on her experience working at the White House and on Saturday’s episode, teased at the idea of a tell-all book.

She noted that Trump will “come after” her with “everything he has” if she publishes the book and acknowledged that it could result in a lengthy court battle.

“But I have to tell my truth,” she told her cast members. “I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty.” – READ MORE

