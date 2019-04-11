WATCH: Omar Bemoans Outrage Over Her Trivialization Of 9/11

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared to suggest on Wednesday night that people should “go after” the “folks on ‘FOX & Friends'” and that “FOX & Friends” should lose their show for criticizing her remarks about the 9/11 terror attacks.

Appearing on “The Late Show,” Omar portrayed herself as a victim of political attacks, as did host Stephen Colbert, and at no point during the show did either of the two ever tell the audience what Omar said that ignited the most recent round of criticisms against her.

Earlier this week, a video clip of Omar giving a speech in late March went viral after the congresswoman dismissively described the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks — which resulted in the deaths of approximately 3,000 American citizens — as “some people did something.”

“So when you have people on Fox News that question whether I’m actually American, or I put America first, I expect my colleagues to also say that’s not okay,” Omar lamented. “This kind of double standard it really is quite offensive.” – READ MORE