WATCH: Old Video Surfaces, Shows Trump Was Prepping for NK Nearly 20 Years Ago

Now that the summit in Singapore is over and President Donald Trump is on the way back home, one can cue the start of another round of talking-head chatter about his preparedness. This was one of the media’s favorite subjects going into the Tuesday meeting: Did Donald Trump do his homework? Was he really prepared?

This seemed somewhat silly, as if Trump was supposed to be reading a huge binder marked “North Korea” under a desk lamp in the wee hours of the morning like it was an SAT study guide, cramming for his meeting with Kim Jong Un. The vast majority of this was outsourced to aides and foreign policy experts, the way it’s always been under almost any administration.

Rest assured, however, that Trump’s actually been preparing for this for decades — ever since North Korea’s nuclear ambitions became apparent, in fact. That’s borne out by video that’s been popping up on social media these past few days, seemingly as a rejoinder to the preparedness issue.

Take a look, for instance, at this “Meet the Press” appearance from 1999, in which Trump outlined his thoughts on Pyongyang’s nuclear plans:

Speaking about North Korea, Trump said that “these people in three or four years, they’re going to have nuclear weapons, they’re going to have those weapons pointed all over world and specifically at the United States.” – READ MORE

