WATCH: Officer Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Duty After Seeing Fallen Flag in Front Yard

A police officer in Washington state has become a viral hero after he picked up a fallen flag in someone’s front yard — and the fact that he did it on the Fourth of July makes it all the more perfect.

Officer Dave Negron was recorded by local resident Ben Rieman’s CCTV camera on Independence Day taking action to make sure the flag wasn’t dishonored, KOMO reports.

The flag had fallen down in the wind at the home in Marysville, and any good American knows Old Glory should not touch the ground.

After establishing that the flag could not be righted, Negron took the banner down and rolled it up with care. Then, he propped it up on the side of the house. – READ MORE

A Florida man claimed he was attacked on Independence Day for proudly flying a flag showing his support for President Donald Trump, and now he’s speaking out about the incident.

According to Jeff Good, he was enjoying a fireworks display with his family on the Fourth of July when a man in a car approached his driveway and began shouting “vile things about our president” and demanding that he remove the pro-Trump flag from his yard.

However, when Good refused, the man allegedly attacked him — punching him and then speeding off in his vehicle. All the while, Good’s arm was still caught in the car, and he was dragged roughly 30 feet.

Police are currently looking for the suspect, who they say is a white man driving a two-door silver car.- READ MORE

