WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Urges Fellow Activists To Oust Incumbent Democrats

Since winning the primary over incumbent Joseph Crowley, who many believed would be the next leader of the House Democrats, democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made it increasingly clear that one of her key goals is to create more candidates like herself: ones who embrace a more radical left agenda and who are willing to take on establishment Democrats.

In a new promotional video for the Justice Democrats — the group that found Ocasio-Cortez as well as newly sworn-in Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who likewise dethroned an incumbent Democrat — Ocasio-Cortez puts out the call to her fellow democratic socialist-minded activists to oust congressional members of her own party, declaring it’s “#OurTime.”

"Don't people realize that the most powerful position you can be in is when you are not materially attached to a position of power," Ocasio-Cortez says in a conversation with fellow Justice Democrat leaders. "If you're a one-term congress member, so what? You can make ten years worth of change in one term if you're not afraid."