WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Tries To Grill Wells Fargo’s CEO. He Destroys Her.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tried to grill Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan during a House Financial Services Committee Hearing on Tuesday and ended up getting embarrassed.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asks Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan: "Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children to begin with?"



Sloan: "I don't know how to answer that question because we weren't." pic.twitter.com/0ecaOAvvu8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan shuts down socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a House Financial Services Committee hearing



On two separate occasions, when Sloan’s answers embarrassed her, Ocasio-Cortez talked over him and moved on to another question pic.twitter.com/FLHo8aBsaE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

The hearing, held by Democrat Chairwoman Maxine Waters, was titled, “Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Examination of Wells Fargo’s Pattern of Consumer Abuses.”

The Los Angeles Times reported: “Sloan was the first megabank chief executive whom Waters, an outspoken critic of Wells Fargo, summoned to appear before the House Financial Services Committee since she took over as its chairwoman in January following the midterm elections that gave Democrats control of the House.”

Ocasio-Cortez used her time during the hearing to push her political agenda against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and against the fossil fuel industry. – MORE