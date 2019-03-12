WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Tries To Grill Wells Fargo’s CEO. He Destroys Her.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tried to grill Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan during a House Financial Services Committee Hearing on Tuesday and ended up getting embarrassed.
The hearing, held by Democrat Chairwoman Maxine Waters, was titled, “Holding Megabanks Accountable: An Examination of Wells Fargo’s Pattern of Consumer Abuses.”
The Los Angeles Times reported: “Sloan was the first megabank chief executive whom Waters, an outspoken critic of Wells Fargo, summoned to appear before the House Financial Services Committee since she took over as its chairwoman in January following the midterm elections that gave Democrats control of the House.”
Ocasio-Cortez used her time during the hearing to push her political agenda against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and against the fossil fuel industry. – MORE