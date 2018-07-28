WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Supporters Asked To Explain How We’ll Pay For ‘All That Free Stuff’

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips took to the streets of New York’s 14th Congressional District to see if the young voters who support her Democratic Socialist vision for America have any ideas about how to actually pay for “all that free stuff” — including “Medicare for all,” guaranteed jobs for every American, “housing as a human right,” and free college and trade school for all (see more on her platform below).

After getting enthusiastic endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism from all the interviewees, Phillips asked them how they thought America would pay for all of the free stuff she’s promising.

“Oh god. I mean…,” said one woman. “Us,” said her male friend. “Us, I guess,” she agreed.- READ MORE

Democratic Socialist media darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Republicans are weak on “crime” and “family values,” among other things.

The GOP is:

– weak on fighting for working class Americans

– weak on crime

– weak on equal rights

– weak on national security

– weak on rejecting racism

– weak on moral courage

– weak on family values So yeah, I’d say this a representative choice of their values. https://t.co/7Lc9QJGv0M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 26, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez has also recently agreed with the idea that President Trump’s immigration policy is similar to ethnic cleansing.- READ MORE

