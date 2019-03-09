WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Struggles To Defend Omar, Says People ‘Too Hard’ On Her

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) struggled to defend Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) amid her ongoing anti-Semitism scandal, saying that this was a “learning process” and people were “too hard” on Omar.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks came as members of the House voted on a resolution condemning all hate in response to Omar’s latest anti-Semitic remarks from over the weekend when she suggested that a Jewish member of Congress was expecting her to have dual loyalties to Israel.

“I think it’s a learning experience, and it’s part of the fact that when we elect the most diverse Democratic caucus that we have in pretty much ever, it means that we have new communities at the table, new conversations that need to be had, and we have to learn how to have conversations differently every time,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN’s Manu Raju.

“Do you think that Congresswoman Omar was unfairly singled out?” Raju asked Ocasio-Cortez.

Question: "Do you think Congresswoman Omar was unfairly singled out?" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "You know, I think that things came down on her a little too hard." https://t.co/Osa3l6yEGg pic.twitter.com/qc6Ljk0Zm6 — The Hill (@thehill) March 7, 2019