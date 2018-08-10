WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Has A Pelosi Moment When Trying To Describe Pelosi

Speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Democratic Socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez displayed her vast knowledge of the American governmental system as she referenced House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, showing she knew exactly what Pelosi’s job was.

.@Ocasio2018 on Nancy Pelosi: "I think absolutely right now..she is the leader of..no no, um, she is speaker..or rather leader Pelosi..hopefully we’ll see..she’s ah..she’s the current leader of the party and..the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House and Senate" pic.twitter.com/6FUTWpgS98 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) August 9, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez blithely stated, “I think absolutely right now…she is, she is the leader of, of…no, no, she, I mean, um, um, speaker or rather leader Pelosi hopefully, y’know, we’ll see…she’s uh…she’s the current leader of the party and I think that the party absolutely does have its leadership in the House and Senate, we have our leadership in the Senate as well.” – READ MORE

Socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggled to answer on Wednesday night where she would get the money for her $42 trillion plan but suggested that the cost of the current system is being undercalculated because it is not factoring in the cost of funerals for people who die because they can’t afford healthcare.

“Medicare for all, college tuition, maybe even housing, that the green new deal that you have, it is all very expensive,” host Chris Cuomo said to Ocasio-Cortez. “Even in Bernie’s home state they got sticker shock. They couldn’t get it done in his state because of how expensive it is … that was too much for people. How do you pay? How do you sell it?”- READ MORE

