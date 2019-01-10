WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Goes Bonkers After Trump Speech

On Tuesday night, after President Trump delivered his address to the nation regarding immigration, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow, and proceeded to make some of the wildest statements of her neophyte career, including, “Every day immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate than everyday Americans,” that illegal immigrants on the border “are acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be,” that President Trump has a “proven track record of discrimination against anybody who’s really non-white in the United States, and that Trump assumed the office of the presidency with his “racist and violent rhetoric.”

Maddow began by asking Ocasio-Cortez to comment on Trump’s remarks, prompting the first of Ocasio-Cortez’s rants, as she bloviated:

I cannot tell you the amount of dysfunction that this president is advancing. We have now over 100 new members of this freshman class. I cannot even get laptops to my caseworkers in the Bronx and Queens so they can process the needs of our constituents. We cannot get their casework started because we cannot even get laptops in the hands of our district offices because the president has decided to hold the paychecks of everyday Americans hostage so that he can fulfill campaign, I don't even want to call it a promise, a campaign fantasy that the vast majority of Americans disapprove of.