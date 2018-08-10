WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Gives Strangest Reason Ever Why Socialized Medicine Is Cheaper

Socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggled to answer on Wednesday night where she would get the money for her $42 trillion plan but suggested that the cost of the current system is being undercalculated because it is not factoring in the cost of funerals for people who die because they can’t afford healthcare.

“Medicare for all, college tuition, maybe even housing, that the green new deal that you have, it is all very expensive,” host Chris Cuomo said to Ocasio-Cortez. “Even in Bernie’s home state they got sticker shock. They couldn’t get it done in his state because of how expensive it is … that was too much for people. How do you pay? How do you sell it?”- READ MORE

Speaking with host Jon Lovett on Pod Save America, New York Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked for details as to how America would pay for her socialist dreams, such as universal healthcare and free college tuition. Although she spouted for roughly two minutes, the answer Ocasio-Cortez offered was this: she has no idea.

Lovett prompted the descent into puffery and sound and fury signifying nothing by stating:

We don’t talk about what defense costs; we’re about to hit a trillion dollars in debt because of the corporate tax cuts; yet when we talk about pre-K, healthcare, college, suddenly it’s unrealistic because of the cost. And it’s not just bad faith Republicans that make that argument; you hear it from Democrats as well. What’s your response to that?

“But how are you going to pay for it?”@Ocasio2018 responds: pic.twitter.com/tRvqkXYfIN — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 7, 2018

She continued, “It’s that we… you know they say, ‘How are you going to pay for it?’ as though they haven’t used those same ways to pay for unlimited wars, to pay for trillion dollar tax cuts and tax cut extensions. They use these mechanisms to pay for these things all the time.”- READ MORE

