WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Forgets To Introduce Endorsee At His Own Rally

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walked off a stage in Hawaii after speaking at a rally for a candidate that she was there to endorse and completely forgot to introduce him to the audience.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got so excited at the end of her speech at the #fightforaloha rally that she almost forgot to introduce Kaniela Ing pic.twitter.com/D0sHb4b99w — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@MBVD) August 10, 2018

After walking off stage, Ocasio-Cortez ran back to the podium trying to downplay her absent-minded mistake, saying, “And with that! And with that! I want to introduce to you my brother in the struggle, our brother in the struggle, but our champion for that vision who will fight for that two days from now but also who will fight for it in the decades to come, Kaniela Ing.”- READ MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-described “Democratic socialist” running for congress in New York, has apparently decided that crying sexism is the way to win debates and endear oneself to the Left. Considering how Democrats often play the victim card, she may be on to something.

On Saturday morning, Vox’s Matt Yglesias commented on Twitter that coverage of Ocasio-Cortez on budget matters — meaning, the fact that she doesn’t have a response to how she would pay for any of the welfare programs she wants — is “scoldy” and “condescending.” He also claimed coverage of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was “credulous-verging-on-worshipful.”

Let’s set aside the absurdity that anyone in the left-leaning media worshipped Ryan. Anyway, Ocasio-Cortez added to Yglesias’ tweet by playing the woman card.

1st time female candidate makes small slip on a budgetary figure during extemporaneous interview: “This girl is SO uninformed! She needs to stay quiet until she knows everything!” Incumbent male Congressman brings a snowball to Congress to “disprove” climate change: 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ApKiqnEPQp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 11, 2018

“1st time female candidate makes small slip on a budgetary figure during extemporaneous interview: ‘This girl is SO uninformed! She needs to stay quiet until she knows everything!’” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Incumbent male Congressman brings a snowball to Congress to ‘disprove’ climate change: [white male shrug emoji]” – READ MORE

