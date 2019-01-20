WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Embraces Anti-Semitic Women’s March After DNC, Top Dems Cut Ties

On Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) embraced the anti-Semitic Women’s March just days after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and other left-wing organizations cut ties with the movement over blatant anti-Semitism.

With many on the Left abandoning the group over its anti-Semitism, Ocasio-Cortez ran to it and embraced it.

In a video provided to The Daily Wire by right-wing activist Laura Loomer, Loomer confronted Ocasio-Cortez, asking, “Why are you standing with people who openly support Hamas, a terrorist organization that kills Jewish people?”

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer confronts socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): "Why are you standing with people who openly support Hamas, a terrorist organization that kills Jewish people?" Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't answer. pic.twitter.com/lP3zdFdPuU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 20, 2019

When asked about the group’s anti-Semitism, Ocasio-Cortez ignored the question and claimed, without evidence, that members of the Trump administration are the ones that have a problem with anti-Semitism.

WATCH: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses question about those with concerns about anti-Semitism within the Women's March groups. https://t.co/qxhHH5CLXR pic.twitter.com/0B90LAZ186 — The Hill (@thehill) January 19, 2019

“I think that concerns of anti-Semitism with the current administration in the White House are absolutely valid and we need to make sure that we are protecting the Jewish community and all those that feel vulnerable in this moment,” Ocasio-Cortez said as she refused to denounce the group’s anti-Semitism.- READ MORE