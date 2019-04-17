WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Doubles Down On Sabotaging Amazon, Complains ‘Where Does That 25,000 Number Come From?’

Speaking on Sunday in an interview with Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made it clear she has no regrets about scuttling the Amazon deal that would have brought a reported 25,000 jobs to New York City, and questioned where the 25,000 number even came from. Ocasio-Cortez also resorted to deflecting by once again repeating her mantra about the problems with the New York City subway, though time and again it has been pointed out to her (even by leftist NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio) that the tax break Amazon would have obtained by locating in New York City was not money that could have funded the subway.

Host Michael Isikoff commented, “You made a big splash early on by speaking out against Amazon’s deal to put their headquarters in Queens; there was a Siena College poll just this past week that showed 57% of voters in your district that thought Amazon’s withdrawal was bad for the city and 58% thought it would be good for Amazon to reconsider. Do you have any reconsidering thoughts on your end about your opposition to a deal that would have brought 25,000 jobs to the city?”

Ocasio-Cortez says she doesn’t regret sabotaging the Amazon deal even though the majority of her constituents say it would’ve been a good thing



AOC complains she doesn’t understand where the numbers come from that say the deal would have created 25K jobs pic.twitter.com/EjABM4iQM8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez began by questioning the 25,000 number: “So here’s a couple of things on that. One is that, and I said this from the very beginning: where does that 25,000 number come from? Everyone always cites this number and it is almost completely unsubstantiated, it almost feels like it only comes from Amazon that’s saying, that’s promising this. When you actually look —”

Isikoff interjected, “So what if it was only 15,000 jobs?” – READ MORE