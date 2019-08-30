WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Claims She Was ‘Actively Very Excited’ To Visit Israel Before Squad Members Barred

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed on Thursday that she was “actively excited to pursue” a trip to Israel until the country blocked her two far-left colleagues from entering over their avowed support for an anti-Israel movement.

“Absolutely,” Ocasio-Cortez responded to a Haaretz reporter who questioned if the New York congresswoman would be interested in visiting Israel herself.

Rep. @AOC tells Haaretz she was “actively very excited” to pursue a trip to Israel before Netanyahu barred entry to @RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN and hopes to have the opportunity to go in the “near future”. This at her Bronx townhall on Public Housing pic.twitter.com/7kYp4r3mhd — Danielle Ziri (@DanielleZiri) August 30, 2019

“I think that that’s absolutely something that I look forward to and it’s something that I was actively excited to pursue before the Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to ban Rashida Tlaib, congresswoman Tlaib and Omar from office,” she continued. “I think it’s a critically important experience to go visit and see firsthand a lot of what’s happening. There’s no way, I think that one can really dig deep without being able to have that experience. It’s one that I think that’s extremely important to have and I hope to have in the near future.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks come nearly two weeks after the Israeli government barred progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from visiting the Jewish state over their advocacy of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to economically and politically starve the country. – READ MORE