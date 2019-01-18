WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Blatantly Claims Shutdown Is ‘Not About the Border’ While Bashing Trump in First Floor Speech

Newly-sworn in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used her first floor speech in Congress to take a swipe at President Donald Trump for the “erosion of American democracy” — she also claimed the partial government shutdown is “not about the border.”

As IJR Blue reported, Ocasio-Cortez began her speech by telling a story of a constituent from her district whose job in air traffic control is “stressful” and it’s “terrifying” that people affected by the shutdown won’t know when they’re next paycheck is.

“The truth about this shutdown: It is actually not about a wall, it is not about the border, and it is certainly not about the well-being of everyday Americans,” Ocasio-Cortez said during her speech.

The representative claimed the shutdown is due to the “erosion of American democracy and the subversion of our most basic governmental norms.”

She continued to rip the president for holding furloughed workers’ paychecks “hostage” as the shutdown extends into the 27th day — the longest shutdown in history. – READ MORE