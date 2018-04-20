WATCH: Obama’s Press Secretary Straight Up Spreads Fake News About Larry Kudlow — MSNBC Doesn’t Bat An Eyelash

Josh Earnest falsely stated on “Morning Joe” Thursday that National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow had never worked in government prior to joining the Trump administration.

“I certainly can’t speak to the inner workings of the Trump administration,” President Obama’s press secretary stated over reports of miscommunication between UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Kudlow. “You noted that Mr. Kudlow apologized to her. He apologized to her by saying, well, apparently Ambassador Haley was not given all the relevant information. So it’s not just that she was confused; she was totally out of the loop.” – READ MORE

