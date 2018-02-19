WATCH: Obama’s DHS Sec Says Administration Knew About Russian Hack, Waited To Tell Public For Fear Of Label As ‘Taking Sides’

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said on MSNBC Monday morning that although the Obama administration knew of Russian hacking as early as summer of 2016, the administration did nothing initially out of concern for being labeled as “taking sides.”

“Well, Joe, Mika, you have to really put yourself back in the Situation Room in 2016 with what we knew at the time. And this is a debate, frankly, I’ve been having with Adam for the last eight months and so — and you have to also put things in various different buckets, the hacking became clear and it became clear this was something personally ordered by Vladimir Putin by late summer, 2016,” Johnson stated. “The priority then was to tell the American people, we were dealing with a variety of cross considerations about whether to inject ourselves into a very heated political campaign and whether the national security apparatus of our government should put itself in a position where we could be accused of taking sides but nevertheless we did tell the American public on October 7, that was a statement Jim clapper and I issued.” – READ MORE

