WATCH: Obama Re-emerges to Say Fox News Viewers ‘Are Living on a Different Planet’

“If you watch Fox News, you are living on a different planet than you are if you listen to NPR,” Obama told David Letterman.

Former President Barack Obama said that if you watch Fox News, you’re living on a different planet than those who get their news from other sources. The remarks came during an interview with David Letterman aired by Netflix on Friday.

Letterman presented Obama with two scenarios: is it more damaging to a Democracy if the head of government routinely criticizes the free press in that country or is it more damaging to have an outside entity influence election results?

“One of the biggest challenges we have to our democracy is the degree to which we don’t share a common baseline of facts,” Obama responded. – READ MORE

“There’s no doubt that the expansion bottomed out under President Obama, there’s no doubt,” Bartiromo conceded.

“The stock market and the economic recovery began under President Obama, no doubt about it. It was in 2009 was the bottom of the market when we first started seeing a change in terms of economic growth.”

But that’s not the whole story, according to Bartiromo:

“But we have been growing in the last 10 years by, on average, 2 percent under President Obama. His best year was the worst year for most presidents. So once President Trump started campaigning on these policies about lowering taxes, about rolling back regulations, there was an anticipation that started to creep up and that started to force businesses to unleash the purse strings.

There’s a reason that businesses were sitting on so much cash under the Obama administration, and that is because they were getting strangled by regulation.” – READ MORE