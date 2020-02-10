WATCH: Obama-Produced Film Wins Oscar, Producer Quotes Communist Manifesto In Acceptance Speech. Obama Praises.

The first Netflix film produced by former President Obama and Michelle Obama‘s production company won an award on Sunday during the Oscars and, while accepting the award, the filmmakers recited Karl Marx’s Communist manifesto.

Julia Reichert of “American Factory” received the award and said: “Working people have it harder and harder these days – and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

The term “workers of the world unite,” comes directly from the communist manifesto and was widely noticed by media critics.

How woke! How Hollywood! Producer Julia Reichert cites the Communist Manifesto because… well, we all know why. “Workers of the world unite.” pic.twitter.com/kl64TC0uNh — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 10, 2020

Obama praised them, writing on Twitter, “Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release.” – READ MORE

