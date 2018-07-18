WATCH: Obama Brags That He Is Too Rich While Speaking In Africa

Former President Barack Obama made embarrassingly arrogant remarks while speaking in South Africa on Tuesday, bragging about how much money he has.

True to form, Obama used the opportunity to take veiled shots at the Trump administration in his speech, which was in honor of the late Nelson Mandela, before he promoted progressivism and then made embarrassingly arrogant remarks.- READ MORE

Former President Barack Obama, in a rare post-presidency speech abroad, took several thinly veiled shots at his successor and other populist “right-wing billionaires” — while openly touting a controversial liberal push for “universal income.”

In one of his biggest speeches since leaving the White House, Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday. He used the platform to rail against populist movements, which have gained strength in the U.S. and Europe.

“Given the strange and uncertain times we are in—and they are strange, and they are uncertain—with each day’s news cycles bringing more head spinning and disturbing headlines, I thought maybe it would be useful to step back for a moment and try to get some perspective,” Obama began.

Obama went on to slam the “right-wing billionaires” leading populist movements, in a clear reference to President Trump and like-minded politicians in Europe.

“Populist movements, cynically funded by right-wing billionaires worried about their own interests,” Obama said. “These movements tapped the unease that was felt by so many people who live outside of urban course. That their social status and privileges were eroding … threatened by outsiders, those who don’t look like them or sound like them.” – READ MORE

