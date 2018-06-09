WATCH: Obama aide Ben Rhodes laments government can’t ‘edit’ Facebook posts to delete ‘fake news’

Donald Trump saved America from Obama’s totalitarian utopia.

The latest example of what his regime could have had in store for us came today, as former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes lamented the fact that the government can’t edit an individual’s Facebook post that some bureaucrat deems “fake news.”

Mother of God | Listen to Obama lackey @brhodes complaining that the Feds still can't edit a Facebook feed to remove content they think Americans shouldn't see. Imagine if Clapper or Brennan could've done that. pic.twitter.com/uk85EYMpPK — nwsltr (@nwsltrMe) June 7, 2018

Appearing on MSNBC — his new cable news home — Rhodes said of the government, “We can’t edit people’s Facebook feeds and say ‘That’s fake news and that’s not.’– READ MORE

