True Pundit

Politics Technology TV

WATCH: Obama aide Ben Rhodes laments government can’t ‘edit’ Facebook posts to delete ‘fake news’

Posted on by
Share:

Donald Trump saved America from Obama’s totalitarian utopia.

The latest example of what his regime could have had in store for us came today, as former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes lamented the fact that the government can’t edit an individual’s Facebook post that some bureaucrat deems “fake news.”

Appearing on MSNBC — his new cable news home — Rhodes said of the government, “We can’t edit people’s Facebook feeds and say ‘That’s fake news and that’s not.’READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Obama aide Ben Rhodes laments government can't 'edit' Facebook posts to delete 'fake news' - The American Mirror
Obama aide Ben Rhodes laments government can't 'edit' Facebook posts to delete 'fake news' - The American Mirror

Donald Trump saved America from Obama’s totalitarian utopia. The latest example of what his regime could have had in store for us came today, as former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes lamented the fact that the government can’t edit an individual’s Facebook post that some bureaucrat deems “fake news.” Mother of…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: