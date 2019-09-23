WATCH: Obama adopts strange accent while speaking to young Swedish ‘climate’ activist

Share:

Did President Obama use a strange accent when he greeted “climate change” activist Greta Thunberg last week?

CNN aired a clip from the Obama Foundation of the former president greeting the teenager in his Washington, DC office.

Thunberg, who is Swedish and 16 years old, speaks English with an accent.

“It is very good to see you again,” Obama said, extending his hand. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply