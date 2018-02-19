Watch: NY Liberals Can’t Tell the Difference Between Democrats and Communists

Talk about embarrassing.

It’s no secret that the Democrat Party has been lurching leftward. After the Clinton White House of the 1990s, when Bill and Hillary kept a veneer of “third way” Democrat policies to gull the American electorate into thinking Democrats were sane, the party started dropping even the disguise of being a political organization that believed in American values.

Now, a new video is making the rounds on the internet to show how liberal New Yorkers can’t tell the difference between the Democrat Party and the Communist Manifesto, the Bible of leftist revolutionaries the world over.

PragerU, the nonprofit organization founded by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager, took to the streets of the Big Apple to give presumably enlightened hipsters a series of quotations and ask if they could identify the source of the words – the Democrat Party platform or Karl Marx’s masterwork. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *