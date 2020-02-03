WATCH: NRA Torches Bloomberg After He Runs Misleading Super Bowl Ad

The National Rifle Association (NRA) fired back at Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Sunday after Bloomberg aired a wildly misleading ad during the Super Bowl attacking the Second Amendment.

NRA members don’t like hypocritical NYC billionaires. You want to know how real Americans feel, Bloomberg? Watch this! Your $10M #SuperBowl ad won’t beat the American spirit. You want to take our guns, go ahead and try. We will fight for our freedom. #SuperBowlLIV #GAOS2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq8bNUqpCn — NRA (@NRA) February 3, 2020

The NRA’s ad came in response to a misleading $10 million ad that Bloomberg ran during the Super Bowl that made wildly falsely claims about the number of children killed by firearms every year. – READ MORE