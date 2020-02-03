WATCH: NRA Torches Bloomberg After He Runs Misleading Super Bowl Ad

Share:

The National Rifle Association (NRA) fired back at Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Sunday after Bloomberg aired a wildly misleading ad during the Super Bowl attacking the Second Amendment.

The NRA’s ad came in response to a misleading $10 million ad that Bloomberg ran during the Super Bowl that made wildly falsely claims about the number of children killed by firearms every year. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.