Watch NRA President Drop Perhaps the Greatest Speech on Gun Rights Onto the Empty Heads of Lawless Democrats & FBI (VIDEO)

Wayne Lapierre, NRA President, was a one-man army on Thursday, dropping bombs on the lawless Deomocrats who have attacked gun rights at every turn even while the Florida shooter in the recent  massacre was still stalking the school hallways.

Classless.

Sick.

Lapierre also tuned up the feckless FBI for blowing its chances to stop the Florida school shooter. Twice or more.

