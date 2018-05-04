Politics TV
WATCH: NRA crowd cheers wildly as Trump mocks John Kerry for breaking his leg
Pres. Trump at NRA convention: “[John Kerry was] not the best negotiator we’ve ever seen. He never walked away from the table, except to be in that bicycle race where he fell and broke his leg.” https://t.co/mTA0xhU3y9 pic.twitter.com/NEdctvBTFY
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 4, 2018
