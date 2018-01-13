WATCH: NPR Host Compares ICE to Gestapo

Maria Hinojosa, who covers Latino issues for NPR, compared immigration police to Nazis who hunted the Jews on MSNBC on Friday.

Maria Hinojosa, an NPR host who covers Latino issues for the publicly-funded station, compared officers for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to agents of the Gestapo, Nazi Germany’s secret police, in an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.

At first criticizing President Trump for his offensive comments about immigrants in the Oval Office on Thursday, Hinojosa pivoted to immigration enforcement as a whole.

“When the president says this, basically, ‘Take them out,’ that is what the community is saying, ‘This is fearful for us. This is the Gestapo on us,’” she told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “The troops on the ground of ICE, they’re ready to swing into action. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency under former President Barack Obama may have failed to identify and arrest “highest risk” known or suspected terrorist aliens due to the absence of follow-up screenings after they are released.

Sanctuary cities that refused to cooperate with immigration authorities also prevented the agency from following up on the individuals in question, reveals a watchdog agency.

Based on a study of case files of detained aliens identified as known or suspected terrorists during fiscal years 2013 through 2015, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found:

ICE continues to face significant challenges with its screening of aliens who may have ties to terrorism. Auditors warn ICE may have missed opportunities to identify, apprehend, and adjudicate the status of aliens posing the highest risk to public safety and national security.

The audit indicated law enforcement agencies in sanctuary cities prevent ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from screening criminal aliens for terrorist ties. – READ MORE