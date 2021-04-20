WATCH: ‘Non-Political’ Fauci Calls Gun Control “A Public Health Issue”

While refusing to answer any basic questions about when endless lockdowns and mask mandates will be scrapped, Chief Medical advisor to Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, is now appearing on TV to advocate for more gun control.

During an interview with CNN, after he’d blamed Republicans for prolonging lockdowns and again claimed that the restrictions have nothing to do with liberties, Fauci was asked to comment on gun violence.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on whether he considers gun violence a public health emergency: “When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9lEhV3aZqL — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 18, 2021

Fauci stated “Myself, as a public health person, I think you can’t run away from that. When you see people getting killed, in this last month it’s just been horrifying what’s happened. How can you say that’s not a public health issue?”- READ MORE

