WATCH: Nikki Haley Stands Firm When Questioned if She Was on the ‘Right Side of History’ With Israel Vote

Since assuming her role as United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley has unequivocally remained firm in her principles — specifically when it comes to America’s ally, Israel.

During her confirmation hearing, Haley pointed to the actions of former President Barack Obama’s administration at a vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

“I will never abstain when the [U.N.] takes any action that comes in direct conflict with the interests and values of the United States,” she declared.

While she has repeatedly defended Israel, on Dec. 18, she learned firsthand what it meant to stand alone when she vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning the United States’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

On Tuesday, two weeks later, she addressed the media, and a reporter challenged her stance on the Jewish state. – READ MORE

