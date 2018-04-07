Politics TV World
WATCH: Nikki Haley Says We Cannot Continue To ‘Overlook’ Iran’s Nefarious Behavior To Preserve The Nuclear Deal
On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley gave a speech at Duke University, titled: “Confronting Today’s Global Governance Challenges.”
During the speech, Haley claimed that the Iran nuclear deal was “designed to be too big to fail.” – READ MORE
On Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley gave a speech at Duke University, titled: “Confronting Today’s Global Governance Challenges.” During the speech, Haley claimed that the Iran nuclear deal was “designed to be too big to fail.”
