WATCH: New York Times Columnist Declares ‘You Must Vote Democrat In 2020’

Throwing off all pretense of objectivity, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman appeared on Tuesday’s edition of “Morning Joe” where he practically begged the MSNBC audience to pull the lever for Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections and, presumably, the 2020 presidential election. The reason for voting straight Democrat, he explained: stopping Donald Trump, “the greatest threat to our democracy.”

“Look, these midterms are soon to be upon us and I only have one piece of advice for people,” Friedman said. “You have to vote for a Democrat.”

He tried to offer his capitalism credits before diving back into his desperate plea for voting straight ticket Democrat Party.- READ MORE

