WATCH: New York Governor Cuomo Praises Trump, Gives Patriotic Message

New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo praised President Donald Trump during a press conference on Tuesday for his work in helping New Yorkers combat the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“I spoke to the president this morning again. He is ready, willing, and able to help,” Cuomo said. “I think the president was 100% sincere in saying that he wanted to work together in partnership and in a spirit of cooperation. Steps he has taken our evidence of that.”

“His team has been on it. I know a team when they are on it. I know a team when they are not on it,” Cuomo continued. “His team is on it. They have been responsive late at night, early in the morning. And they’ve thus far been doing everything that they can do, and I want to say thank you, and I want to say that I appreciate it, and they will have nothing but cooperation and partnership from the state of New York.” – READ MORE

