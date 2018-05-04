Politics TV
WATCH: New NRA Ad Featuring Sutherland Springs Hero Will Leave You Speechless
The National Rifle Association (NRA) has released a new ad featuring Stephen Willeford, a plumber from Sutherland Springs, Texas who heroically chased and shot a deranged gunman who killed 26 people at the nearby Baptist church. Willeford, a good guy with a gun who stopped a bad guy with a guy, tells his story in the moving ad.
“My daughter came into the bedroom and she said, ‘Dad, there’s a man in black tactical gear shooting up the Baptist church,” Willeford, an NRA member, says at the start of the ad. “Every one of those shots, to me, represented one of my neighbors, one of my friends, and I ran as fast as I could.”
“Immediately, he came out of the church shooting at me,” he recalled. “He hit the truck in front of me, he hit the car behind me, he hit the house behind me, and I hit him.” – READ MORE
