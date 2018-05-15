WATCH: New drone video shows just how terrifying and destructive Hawaii’s ongoing lava flows really are

When Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted on the state’s Big Island earlier this month it started off pretty mild. Initial reports stated that the lava bubbled up out of large fissures that had developed in the ground near a residential area, but the spattering and flow was so slow-moving that it didn’t make it more than a few yards before cooling off.

That quickly changed, however, and the slow-moving flood of lava eventually crept into neighborhoods and took down homes and vehicles as it swept across the landscape. Day and night, the lava continued to ooze out of the cracked Earth, and it’s added up in a big way. A new video shot by drone near the Leilani Estates where the fissures formed shows the extent of the damage in a whole new way.

The video, shot by Jeremiah Osuna and posted to Facebook, reveals the scale of the lava flow and makes it very clear why mandatory evacuations were issues for the area despite the initial eruption being rather mild. Cooled lava now covers a huge stretch of road and has wiped out a massive area, burning everything to a crisp. Towers of smoke and ash continue to rise in the distance, revealing that the destruction has not yet ceased. – READ MORE

