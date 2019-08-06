WATCH: NBC Reporter Dismisses Host Bringing Up Dayton Shooter’s Pro-Warren Tweet

NBC reporter Ben Collins on Monday falsely claimed the Dayton, Ohio shooter was “more neutral” with his political posts on Twitter, despite the shooter saying he would “happily vote” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) to be president.

Speaking to MSNBC co-host Ali Velshi, Collins offered new information about the Dayton shooter, explaining that “Authorities say they don’t find any race motives in this thing at all. They haven’t seen anything yet.”

“He killed his own sister,” co-host Stephanie Ruhle interjected.

“He killed his own sister. There is a social media presence. He identified himself as part of the left. He had tweeted — we don’t know if it was an endorsement or what it was about, but he tweeted about Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders,” Collins said. – READ MORE