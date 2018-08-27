WATCH: NBC News Reports On McCain’s Death, Makes Embarrassing Error

NBC News made an embarrassing mistake at the conclusion of their special coverage of Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) death, cutting to an episode of “America’s Got Talent” that showed a disturbing scene involving two men dressed as dolphins.

NBC solemnly announces death of Sen. John McCain. Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/xAqZ3HtvHa — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) August 26, 2018

“And again this evening, the breaking news, NBC News confirming the death of Senator John McCain at the age of 81,” the NBC News host said. “This has been an NBC News special report, we will return to regular programming on the NBC network. Our live coverage continues on MSNBC.”- READ MORE

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is tasked with appointing a Republican to replace Sen. John McCain, who served in the Senate for 32 years and passed away Saturday.

Some speculate that McCain’s wife, Cindy, may be a possible replacement, although conservatives from the base are pressuring Ducey, who will go up for reelection himself in November, to appoint someone who is loyal to President Donald Trump to fill the vacant seat, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

The replacement, who will be selected by gubernatorial appointment under Arizona state law, must be a member of McCain’s party, and will fill the vacant seat for the next two years, until a special election in 2020 can determine who will complete the remainder of McCain’s term in the Senate. The seat will be up for reelection for a complete six-year term in 2022.

Other potential appointees include Kirk Adams, Ducey’s chief of staff; Barbara Barrett, former gubernatorial candidate and wife of retired Intel Corp. Chief Executive Craig Barrett; Karrin Taylor Robson, who was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents by Ducey in 2017; and Eileen Klein, who was appointed as state treasurer by the governor in 2018, according to the Arizona Central.- READ MORE