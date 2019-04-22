WATCH: NBC Correspondent Accosts Mueller Following Easter Church Service

NBC News correspondent Mike Viqueira accosted special counsel Robert Mueller Sunday as he was getting into his vehicle following an Easter service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

Mueller was walking towards his car with his wife, Ann, when Viqueira approached them and started peppering him with multiple questions, prompting Mueller to initially say, “No comment” and ignore the rest of his questions. MSNBC’s AM Joy host Joy Reid brought Viqueira onto her show and played footage of the encounter

“Sir, can I ask you a couple of questions? Will you testify before Congress, sir?” Viqueira asked.

"No comment." Mueller replied.