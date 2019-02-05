WATCH: NBC Analysts Try to Blame Trump for Northam Blackface Scandal

On Monday, the third hour of the Today show brought on a pair of left-wing MSNBC political analysts to react to the growing racial scandal embroiling Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam. While both of them appropriately condemned an offensive blackface picture featured on Northam’s 1984 college yearbook page, they also argued that President Trump was somehow to blame for the controversy.

Talking to Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude, a regular pundit for MSNBC, co-host Craig Melvin wondered: “This is the third such incident that’s surfaced over the past, I think, three or four weeks….when did blackface become a thing again? Why does it seem as if blackface is all of a sudden front and center in America again? What’s happening?”